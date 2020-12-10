State lawmaker urges Ohio attorney general to join Texas’ lawsuit challenging presidential election results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A state representative is asking the Ohio attorney general to back Texas in their lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Over a dozen other attorney generals have publicly supported Texas’ legal challenge, and now State Rep. Al Cutrona wants Ohio to do the same.
“We, as a state, must do all we can to guarantee that the results of the election were valid and reflective of the will of the people. The Texas lawsuit will allow the United States Supreme Court to do just that,” the Republican representing the Canfield area wrote in a letter to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the 154-page lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming unconstitutional election results in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan due to changes administered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All four states in questioned were won by President Donald Trump during the 2016 election, but since flipped during 2020 voting to President-elect Joe Biden.
Ohio Attorney General Yost did not publicly respond to State Rep. Cutrona’s request. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose previously suggested that the election results should be respected.
