Suspect who confessed to murdering mother on Christmas Eve pleads not guilty when facing Summit County judge
By Chris Anderson | December 28, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 8:17 PM

COPLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who turned himself into police custody in connection to the Christmas Eve murder of his mother made his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Nicholas Sibbio pleaded not guilty during the hearing in Barberton Municipal Court.

Investigators said the 41-year-old man walked into the Copley Police Department on Christmas Even and confessed to the murder of his mother, 73-year-old Nancy Sibbio.

According to Copley police, Sibbio admitted to getting into an early morning argument with his mother at their Centerview Drive residence before physically assaulting her.

Sibbio waited nearly 12 hours before reporting his mother’s death, Copley police said.

Officers booked Sibbio on a murder charge at the Summit County Jail. The Barberton judge ordered that bond remains at $1 million.

