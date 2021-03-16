Cuyahoga County Sheriff makes changes after off-duty corrections officer murdered at Parma bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff will no longer allow deputies and corrections officers to work off-duty security jobs at bars. until he can review the current policy.
“As the new Sheriff, I have undertaken the process of an in-depth review of all policies and procedures in the Sheriff’s Department. While I understand how important a secondary income is to the people who work for the Sheriff’s department, the safety of the public and officer safety is of paramount concern,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland.
This change comes after Timoteo “Tim” Cruz, an off-duty Cuyahoga County corrections officer, was shot and killed outside a Parma bar on March 13.
Parma police said Cruz was working security at Rookies Sports Bar and Grill in the 5500 block of Pearl Road.
According to Parma Lieutenant Daniel Ciryak, Sean Michael Acierno, 29, of Parma, was walking through the parking lot around 2 a.m. when he was shot and killed.
Cruz, 27, of Cleveland, returned fire after Acierno was shot.
Ciryak said Cruz did strike the shooter, before being fatally shot.
The shooter managed to crawl into a getaway vehicle driven by his brother and flee the scene, said police.
“Due to Cruz’s heroic actions, he most likely saved additional lives while giving up his own life as other bar patrons were still in the area or exiting the bar,” said Ciryak.
Both suspects, Luis Candelario, 30, and Juan Perez, 27, were arrested several hours later and charged with two counts each of aggravated murder.
Police said they also recovered the AR-15 used in the shooting.
Perez is being treated for a gunshot wound at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Candelario is being held without bond at the Parma Jail.
Both men are expected in Parma Municipal Court March 17.
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill will have a candlelight vigil for the victims at 8 p.m. on March 16.
Cruz had worked for the sheriff’s department since 2017.
