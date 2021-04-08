McDonald’s employee murders coworker with gunshot wound to the chest in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - An aggravated murder at McDonald’s left an employee dead after he was shot in the chest by a coworker on Thursday, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police.
Sgt. Dan Randall said officers were sent to the 482 Howe Avenue McDonald’s around 1:30 p.m. for shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Christopher L. Riddick confronted his coworker inside the restaurant and shot him in the chest, according to Randall.
Riddick ran away but was apprehended soon after close by, Randall said.
He was taken to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department where he was processed before he was transferred to the Summit County Jail, Randall said.
The Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department took the victim to Akron City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Randall.
His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
Randall said no one else was injured in the shooting.
According to Randall, the Cuyahoga Falls Detective Bureau remained on scene to further investigate and collect evidence.
Riddick will be video arraigned in Stow Municipal Court on Friday for the charge of aggravated murder.
He may face additional charges from a Grand Jury, Randall said.
