27-year-old shot during Akron house party; dies 1 week later

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man has died a week after being shot in the head after an altercation at what police believe was an after-hours party at a house in Akron.
Police were called to the area of Carrol and Beaver Street around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, April 11 on a report that shots had been fired, according to an Akron police media release.
They discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the release. He was conscious and breathing and expected to survive when he was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.
The man died Monday while still in the hospital, police said.
There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
The altercation is believed to have happened in a house in the 600 block of Carrol Street.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tipsters can also text TIPSCO at 274637.
