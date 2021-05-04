22-year-old accused of shooting man inside Lorain bar

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 22-year-old Lorain man for a shooting inside the Cotton Club bar.
Kenton Taylor allegedly shot Marquis Smallwood, 19, of Lorain, on April 11.
According to Lorain police, Smallwood was shot multiple times inside the bar in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street just after midnight.
Smallwood was rushed to a Cleveland area hospital, where police said he survived, despite sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
Taylor, who is currently at the Lorain County Jail on unrelated charges, is now also charged with attempted murder.
Anyone having additional information about this incident should call Det. Mike Shamblin at 440-204-2562.
