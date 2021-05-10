Cleveland City Council approves resolution to reopen Justice Department investigation into Tamir Rice killing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council approved a resolution “strongly supporting” a request that the U.S. Department of Justice reopen the 2014 investigation into the fatal police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and House members Tim Ryan, Joyce Beatty, and Marcy Kaptur — all Democrats — recently asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to re-open the investigation, which was initially opened during the Obama administration, then closed during the Trump administration, according to a City Council press release.
The resolution reads in part: “this Council agrees strongly with Senator Brown and Representatives Ryan, Beatty and Kaptur that the only way justice will be done for the Tamir Rice family is for the Justice Department to re-open the investigation in order to completely and adequately investigate the police shooting of the boy.” Res. No. 312-2021.
