CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A man died in a vehicle after he was shot on Cleveland’s east side Monday night.

The Medical Examiner confirmed 26-year-old James Gardner was the person who died on the 2800 block of East 64th Street.

EMS said he was shot around 8 p.m. Monday.

Gardner died while he was still sitting in the vehicle.

