Watch pets & kids closely; Bear confirmed in Brooklyn Heights

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brooklyn Heights police are warning the public to keep a close eye on children and pets after they confirmed that a bear has recently visited the area near Tuxedo Avenue and North Streets.

Wildlife officials confirmed the bear’s presence after inspecting tracks and other evidence, according to a Facebook post.

The police department is asking the public to remove their bird feeders and take trash out on Friday morning to avoid contact with the animal, which they said appear to only be coming out late at night and during early morning hours.

“If we keep the area less attractive for the bear to stay it will eventually move on,” the police wrote.

This is not the first bear that has visited Northeast Ohio this summer. A black bear was spotted moving through suburban areas in Lake County.

Black bears are endemic to Northeast Ohio, according to the Ohio Wildlife Center, which reminds the public not to feed bears.

“Bears can easily develop a taste for human food and human garbage,” according to Rebecca Rose, a Conservation Liaison at Ohio Wildlife Center. “A bear that becomes habituated to people often ends up dead.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.