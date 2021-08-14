2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 in custody, 1 at large in murder of 13-year-old boy, Cleveland Heights police say

The Cleveland Heights Police Department says one of two teen suspects wanted in connection to...
The Cleveland Heights Police Department says one of two teen suspects wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy is in custody.(WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department announced on Saturday that one of two teen suspects wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Londan Hill is in custody.

A 14-year-old Cleveland boy was picked up this morning by Medina police, according to a news release. Cleveland Heights police said he is now in the Juvenile Detention Center. Police are continuing to search for a 16-year-old boy from Cleveland Heights.

Investigators said the teen victim was visiting from Wisconsin and sitting at the kitchen table inside his aunt’s house when he was killed on Aug. 9 by gunshots that were fired into the back of the Woodview Road home.

RELATED: Family mourns the loss of 13-year-old boy as police investigation continues

Cleveland Heights police believed that the gunfire came from the backyard of a home two or three houses away from where Hill was visiting.

Charges for the two suspects include aggravated murder, felonious assault, and improper discharge into a habitation, according to Cleveland Heights police.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrests. Anyone with information can call detectives at 216-321-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Black Lives Matter Cleveland protests conditions at Cuyahoga County Jail
Black Lives Matter Cleveland protests conditions at Cuyahoga County Jail
A suspected race car thief (top right) is wanted by North Olmstead Police
Vintage race car with long family history stolen in North Olmsted
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: High pressure has come to our rescue!
Cleveland Fire rescues jet skier who suffered ‘serious head wound and internal injuries
Cleveland Fire rescues jet skier with ‘serious head wound and internal injuries'