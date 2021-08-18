Both suspects in custody after murder of 13-year-old boy in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - At 6:30 p.m. tonight, detectives at the Cleveland Heights Police Department were able to facilitate the surrender of the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, in the murder of Londan Hill.

The other suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was picked up by Medina police on the morning of Aug. 14.

Investigators said the teen victim was visiting from Wisconsin and sitting at the kitchen table inside his aunt’s house when he was killed on Aug. 9 by gunshots that were fired into the back of the Woodview Road home.

Cleveland Heights police believed that the gunfire came from the backyard of a home two or three houses away from where Hill was visiting.

Charges for the two suspects include aggravated murder, felonious assault, and improper discharge into a habitation, according to Cleveland Heights police

