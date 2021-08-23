Family of woman injured by ride at Cedar Point releases statement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 44-year-old Rachel Hawes, the woman who was injured while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point on August 15th, released the following statement regarding the accident.

Statement from Rachel Hawes family:

“We are devastated by last weekend’s accident at Cedar Point. We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time. Rachel is fighting for her life, and we would ask for privacy in this difficult time”.

Rachel remains in the hospital in ICU, in critical condition with a brain injury.

