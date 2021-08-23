2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Family of woman injured by ride at Cedar Point releases statement

Department of Agriculture investigating after accident at Cedar Point.
Department of Agriculture investigating after accident at Cedar Point.(Source: 19 News)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 44-year-old Rachel Hawes, the woman who was injured while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point on August 15th, released the following statement regarding the accident.

Statement from Rachel Hawes family:

“We are devastated by last weekend’s accident at Cedar Point.  We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time.  Rachel is fighting for her life, and we would ask for privacy in this difficult time”.

Rachel remains in the hospital in ICU, in critical condition with a brain injury.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Kevin Stefanski
Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,775 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Avon Lake’s elementary schools, Learwood Middle School closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1