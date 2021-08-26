Man shot and critically injured outside the Tick Tock Tavern; has violence increased in the area?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man is critically injured after being shot in a hail of bullets on Clifton BLVD. and W. 116th, outside of the Tick Tock Tavern shortly after 1:00 A.M. Wednesday, that’s according to Cleveland Police.

19 News has learned from the owner of the Tick Tock Tavern that even though the gunfire erupted on the street, surveillance video handed over to detectives shows the victim and the suspect sitting side by side inside the bar prior to leaving.

It was just five months ago, just a short distance away when two people died after three people were shot at the My Friends Restaurant at W. 116th and Detroit.

So, is the Cleveland/Lakewood border that’s worked so hard to reinvent itself with new stores and businesses over the past few years turned dangerous?

One bar customer who asked that we not use her name, but she has frequented the area since the ‘80s, says the times have definitely changed. She won’t go out at night, “People are more violent now because they don’t want to respect one another, yet then you see family-type regulars, and we all get along.”

But Julie Copenhaver, who has lived on the Lakewood side of Clifton BLVD. for years, says while there’s always a chance you could be caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, the majority of the time she feels perfectly safe, “I don’t feel like it’s just a random shooting. I always think there’s probably a motive for it.”

The owner of the Tick Tock Tavern tells 19 News they work hard to be good neighbors but are forced to battle with people who loiter on their patio and don’t buy anything, and others who park in front of their business drinking alcohol and playing loud music. But they believe everyone realizes they can’t control the streets.

“I love it here. I’m not planning on going anywhere anytime soon,” Copenhaver said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.