Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The daughter of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has died.

Janese Jackson passed away recently, two sources confirmed to 19 News on Saturday.

The sources asked not to be named.

It’s the second tragedy to strike the Jackson family in just over a month.

Janese Jackson lost her son, Frank Q. Jackson, to a fatal shooting on Sept. 19.

The mayor’s grandson was fatally shot at the Heritage View Homes housing complex.

If you have any information regarding the unsolved murder of Frank Q. Jackson, please contact Cleveland police, Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or submit a tip online.

