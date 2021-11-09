2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland community members seek police accountability as 7-year anniversary of Tamir Rice shooting nears

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by police on Nov. 22, 2014. (Source: Family)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cleveland community, backed by Samaria Rice and the Tamir’s Campaign for Justice organization, rallied on Tuesday as part of a call for police accountability.

Families impacted by gun violence and local advocates met at Cleveland’s Public Square for a midday demonstration calling for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley to investigate Tamir Rice’s case again as well as the officers who were involved.

Rice recently traveled to Washington, D.C. in October to meet with officials from the Department of Justice in an effort to reopen the case of the police-involved shooting death of her son.

Nov. 22 marks seven years since then-12-year-old Rice, who was carrying an Airsoft pellet gun at the time, was shot by a Cleveland police officer outside of the Cudell Recreation Center playground.

Cleveland police deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines.”

Officer Timothy Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his hiring application. Officer Frank Garmback, who drove the police cruiser with Loehmann to the scene, served a suspension for his role in the incident.

Rice died from his injuries a day after shooting on Nov. 23, 2014.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

