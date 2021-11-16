E. coli infections linked to Josie’s Organics baby spinach sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CDC issued a food safety alert for Josie’s Organics baby spinach with a best by date of Oct. 23, 2021 after an E. coli outbreak was linked to the packages.

This means the CDC advises not to sell, serve, or eat Josie’s Organics prepackaged spinach with the mentioned best by date as investigators determine if additional products are contaminated.

There has not been a recall of this spinach, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, 10 people were infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 throughout seven states: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota.

Out of those 10 people, two hospitalizations were reported, according to the CDC.

The CDC said Minnesota public health officials found the said strain of E. Coli in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach collected from a sick person’s home.

Five people in this outbreak reported eating spinach in the week prior to getting sick, one of which reported Josie’s Organics brand, the CDC said.

The CDC said the true number of those affected by the outbreak is likely higher than reported since this product was distributed nationwide and because some people recover from E. coli without testing and medical care.

If you have Josie’s Organics prepackaged baby spinach with the best by date of Oct. 23, 2021, the CDC instructs you to throw it away even if some of the spinach was eaten and no one got sick.

Additionally, wash items and surfaces that may have touched the spinach by using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

The CDC also instructs contacting a health provider if you believe you got sick from eating this spinach.

Here are facts about E. coli provided by the CDC:

“Symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C).

Most people get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening.

Most people with a STEC infection start feeling sick 3 to 4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria. However, illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure. Contact your healthcare provider if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than 3 days or diarrhea that is accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F, bloody diarrhea, or so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and are not peeing much.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.”

