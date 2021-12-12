2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old boy dies in Euclid shooting

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Maurco Toler of Euclid.

According to officials, the boy was shot in the 25000 block of Zeman Avenue.

There are no arrests and Euclid police are asking anyone with information to call them.

According to social media posts, Toler had two older brothers who also lost their lives to violence in the past several years.

