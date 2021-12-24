Cuyahoga County’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 is 2nd highest in US

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County is currently among the areas with the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the entire country.

According to data compiled by the New York Times from state and local-level health agencies, Cuyahoga County currently has the second highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 in the United States, behind only Hopkins, Texas.

The latest update on Dec. 24 shows that Cuyahoga County’s cases per 100,000 is 254. That’s a 234% increase over the last 14 days.

The Ohio Department of Health, members of the Ohio National Guard, as well as officials from both the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals, partnered together for a mass community COVID-19 testing site in the University Circle area.

Lake, Lorain, Portage, and Summit counties are also among the top 20 in the nation with the highest case per 100,000 metric.

