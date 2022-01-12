CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance cameras captured a man breaking into Smedley’s Bar & Grill before damaging numerous coin machines and registers to steal the cash inside, and detectives need the community’s help identifying the suspect, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Police said the man broke into the restaurant at 17004 Lorain Avenue around 5 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Divison of Police First District Relations:

Safecracking suspect breaks into Smedley’s Bar & Grill in Cleveland (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Safecracking suspect breaks into Smedley’s Bar & Grill in Cleveland (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

The suspect is wearing a Heritage Hills RV Park hoodie and possibly New Balance Shoes, according to police.

Call First District Det. Madej at 216-623-2524 if you recognize this breaking and entering and safecracking suspect, or if you have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.