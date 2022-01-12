Safecracking suspect breaks into Smedley’s Bar & Grill in Cleveland

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance cameras captured a man breaking into Smedley’s Bar & Grill before damaging numerous coin machines and registers to steal the cash inside, and detectives need the community’s help identifying the suspect, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Police said the man broke into the restaurant at 17004 Lorain Avenue around 5 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Divison of Police First District Relations:

The suspect is wearing a Heritage Hills RV Park hoodie and possibly New Balance Shoes, according to police.

Call First District Det. Madej at 216-623-2524 if you recognize this breaking and entering and safecracking suspect, or if you have any other information on this crime.

