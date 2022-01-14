City prosecutor: 2 warrants issued for suspect James Kimbrough’s arrest before Sheffield Village murder

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Startling information that’s both tragic and ironic that only one station, 19 News, confirmed is police were already looking for James Kimbrough before he allegedly pulled the trigger, taking his ex-girlfriend’s life.

Kimbrough has been on the run from police for just over a week, accused of confronting 24-year-old Milenna Lopez in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in Sheffield Village where she worked.

Witnesses said the two exchanged words and that’s when Lopez, a mother of four, was shot and killed while she sat in her car on a break.

The crime happened on the morning of Jan. 6.

The City of Lorain’s Chief Prosecutor and Law Director Patrick Riley told 19 News, “On Wednesday, January 5th, the day before Lopez was murdered, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Kimbrough for violating two protection orders against the victim. The warrant was issued by Lorain city prosecutors.

The very next day, on Jan. 6, the morning of the fatal shooting, another pick-up order for Kimbrough was signed by a judge.

This time he was wanted for allegedly breaking into the victim’s home and domestic violence.

The crimes in that case occurred just two days before detectives believe Kimbrough shot and killed the mother of his two young children.

In July of 2021, Kimbrough had several charges pending against him that were still unresolved at the time of the murder, the charges were menacing and domestic violence.

A domestic violence temporary protection order was granted to the victim.

In another incident dated October of 2021, according to court records, Kimbrough was accused of causing physical harm to a baby he shared with the victim. Protection orders were granted by Lorain Municipal Court to protect Lopez, and a child that was only 10-months-old at the time.

Kimbrough was indicted in October by a grand jury for allegedly breaking into Lopez’s home, kidnapping, two counts of domestic violence, and endangering children.

Sources say there are a number of outstanding warrants in Northeast Ohio communities like Lorain, but oftentimes a lack of police manpower makes it impossible to fight crime and arrest everyone.

Kimbrough’s car was picked up shortly after the murder in the driveway of a vacant home in Lorain.

The murder suspect remains on the run from police.

