East Cleveland apartment building owner explains why there has been no heat

Some residents have been living without heat for weeks and called 19 News for help
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Can you imagine not having heat in this horrible winter weather?

Hundreds of residents at Crystal Tower apartment in East Cleveland were living without heat, some for weeks.

They called the 19 Troubleshooter line for help after not getting any answers from management about when it would be fixed.

It’s a story we’ve been following now for more than a week.

Phil Balderston, CEO of Odin Properties which owns Crystal Tower, sent 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor this tweet Monday morning after she tracked him down on social media:

As 19 News continued to aim for answers, we discovered another problem: the management office has been shuttered since close of business Friday.

Some residents told 19 News over the weekend they finally had heat after weeks of freezing in their homes. However, some told us they still had no heat.

19 News Cameras were rolling last week as property managers handed out space heaters and as crews worked to fix the problems, but again, would not give a clear answer on the timeline.

Odin Properties sent 19 News this statement from Philadelphia, PA:

“Inclement weather and historically low temperatures in Cleveland, OH caused various pipes to freeze within the Crystal Tower Apartments complex last week. We worked diligently along with our vendor and restored central heat to the building and are currently working to ensure that all individual unit HVAC systems at the complex are functioning properly as well. We remain focused on the health and well-being of our residents, employees, and other stakeholders, and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure their needs are met with the utmost urgency despite challenging weather conditions.”

