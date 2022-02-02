Company headed to Cleveland to help with plowing needs ahead of big snowstorm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb made a promise to the city ahead of Wednesday night’s snowstorm.

“We will do everything we possibly can to keep our streets safe in the event of a major storm later this week,” said Bibb.

This statement was made after the last snowstorm had people stuck in their homes because their streets hadn’t been plowed in days. To make sure there isn’t a repeat, the Mayor has released a new snow plan. But it won’t be ready for Wednesday night.

“20 trucks won’t happen overnight, so they will not be here by Wednesday’s snow event,” said Bibb.

Green Pal is a service that is coming to the Cleveland area to help get your street, business, or home plowed.

It’s a service that allows you to call a plow on demand, almost like calling an Uber.

The service will notify companies that have been screened in your area, and you’ll choose your worker based on the estimate they give you; once you decide, they’ll be headed your way.

You can get a free estimate and learn more about how it works here.

You can also keep track of the city plows through the plow tracker.

You can also call the City’s street division to get updates and give locations that need a plow.

