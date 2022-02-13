Cleveland police identify woman killed in double shooting in Mount Pleasant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the woman who died early Thursday morning in a double shooting in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

According to a Cleveland police report, 32-year-old Shenay Ingram was killed in the shooting that also injured a 27-year-old woman.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Ingram passed away from a gunshot wound to the right thigh at University Hospitals.

The shooting occurred before 1 a.m. near East 143nd Street and Milverton Road.

The police report states that officers found Ingram unresponsive in a vehicle when they arrived to the scene.

EMS took Ingram and the second victim to the hospital, where Ingram later died, according to the report.

It is unclear if Cleveland police have made an arrest(s) or identified a suspect(s).

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.