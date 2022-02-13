2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot on Cleveland's West Side

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man killed Friday night in a shooting on Cleveland’s West Side has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Bryan Conley passed away in the 7800 block of Dudley Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

Man shot and killed on Cleveland’s West Side

The 21-year-old was a Cleveland resident, according to the medical examiner.

Cleveland EMS told 19 News that crews responded to Dudley Avenue for a man shot in a car.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information; we are waiting to hear back.

