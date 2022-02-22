2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Fire Department trailer stolen from training academy property

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators from both the Cleveland police and fire departments are hoping the public can help locate a stolen trailer.

According to police, the Community Emergency Response Team trailer was last seen on Feb. 8.

It’s believed that the white trailer was stolen from the Cleveland Fire Training Academy, located at 3101 Lakeside Avenue.

Stolen trailer from CFD
Stolen trailer from CFD(Source: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information about the missing trailer can contact detectives at 216-623-5318.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Ronald Capristo (Source: Wickliffe police)
Wickliffe woman shoots boyfriend after he hit her numerous times, police say
For the last eight years, the Port of Cleveland has been working to make its port more...
Port of Cleveland is multi-million dollar infrastructure project in the works
Javier Blood (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
Trial begins for man accused in Canton deadly drive-by shooting
Scene in Akron
2 people found dead in home following SWAT situation in Summit County