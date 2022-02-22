Cleveland Fire Department trailer stolen from training academy property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators from both the Cleveland police and fire departments are hoping the public can help locate a stolen trailer.

According to police, the Community Emergency Response Team trailer was last seen on Feb. 8.

It’s believed that the white trailer was stolen from the Cleveland Fire Training Academy, located at 3101 Lakeside Avenue.

Stolen trailer from CFD (Source: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information about the missing trailer can contact detectives at 216-623-5318.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.