Man shot dead on RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side identified, officials say

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The victim shot and killed on a RTA Euclid Healthline bus Monday evening has been identified as David Kittreles, 21, of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The shooting happened at the at the intersection of East 30th Street and Euclid Avenue around 7:30 p.m. This is in front of the First Methodist Church.

Kittreles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Cleveland police have arrested Delorn Martin, 28, of Cleveland.

Delorn Martin((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to police, Kittreles and his girlfriend entered the bus and walked to the back where Martin was sitting with his girlfriend.

Kittreles then allegedly began punching Martin and during the fight, Martin pulled out a gun and shot him, police said.

Martin then fled the scene and went to South Pointe Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, police said.

Martin was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center and was taken into custody after being treated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

