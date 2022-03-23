2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rioter who destroyed Cleveland business sentenced to 48 months in prison

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man convicted of destroying Colossal Cupcakes during the May 2020 protests in downtown Cleveland was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison Wednesday.

Tandre Buchanan Jr., 24, was convicted after a three day trial in December 2021 in front of U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent.

Buchanan was found guilty of interference with commerce by means of robbery and tampering with evidence.

Colossal Cupcakes owner explains how her staff had to run to safety

These photos were presented as evidence during the trial and show Buchanan smashing the front window of Colossal Cupcakes located at 528 Euclid Ave.

(Source: Department of Justice)
(Source: Department of Justice)(Source: Northern District of Ohio)

According to court records, text messages regarding the incident were later recovered from Buchanan’s phone. An individual sent a text to Buchanan’s asking, “what the hell they do with all the cupcakes?” Buchanan replied, “man I was giving them out.”

Buchanan is one of many people accused by authorities of participating in criminal behavior during the George Floyd protests in Cleveland, the impacts of which continued for months.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Jada Phillips (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Euclid Police investigate 'tragic death' of 2-year-old boy
Police: 2-year-old boy fatally shot in Euclid
Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township Police)
Change of plea expected from man accused of kidnapping 5-year-old Stark County girl
11-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, Cleveland police say
11-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, Cleveland police say
19 News
3 adults seriously injured during overnight crash, Cleveland EMS says