Summit County pianist prepares for Amateur Night at the Apollo quarterfinals

By Damon Maloney
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - When Kofi Boakye sits down at a piano, he easily captivates audiences.

The 22-year-old Akron native is New York City preparing for the quarterfinal round of the famed Amateur Night at the Apollo competition.

Kofi Boakye performing in February at the Apollo Theater in Harlem as part of Amateur Night at...
Kofi Boakye performing in February at the Apollo Theater in Harlem as part of Amateur Night at the Apollo's season opener.(Shahar Azran Photography)

In February, Boakye took first place with his performance of “Say Yes” by Floetry.

Akron's Kofi Boakye performs tonight in the next round of the Amateur Night at the Apollo competition.

He’s attempting to win a $20,000 prize that he said will be used to continue his education at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

His next performance is Wednesday night, March 23.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

