Summit County pianist prepares for Amateur Night at the Apollo quarterfinals
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - When Kofi Boakye sits down at a piano, he easily captivates audiences.
The 22-year-old Akron native is New York City preparing for the quarterfinal round of the famed Amateur Night at the Apollo competition.
In February, Boakye took first place with his performance of “Say Yes” by Floetry.
He’s attempting to win a $20,000 prize that he said will be used to continue his education at Berklee College of Music in Boston.
His next performance is Wednesday night, March 23.
