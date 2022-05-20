Cleveland city councilperson says FirstEnergy should give up naming rights to football stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland city councilperson is expected to introduce a resolution next week calling on the FirstEnergy Corp. to relinquish its naming rights to the Browns football stadium.

Ward 16 Councilperson Brian Kazy cited the House Bill 6 bribery scheme in the resolution.

The Akron-based utility company was charged in the political corruption scandal for allegedly manipulating the passage of HB 6.

Kazy said FirstEnergy has failed to acknowledge its criminal behavior by continuing to market itself using the public’s taxpayer-funded stadium.

In 2021, two Ohio lawmakers sent a letter asking the city of Cleveland and the Browns’ owners to have FirstEnergy’s name removed from the stadium.

FirstEnergy purchased the naming rights of Cleveland’s football stadium in 2013 as part of a 17-year deal.

