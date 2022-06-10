2 Strong 4 Bullies
19-year-old man dies in early-morning shooting on Cleveland’s East side

Intersection near where deadly shooting occurred
Intersection near where deadly shooting occurred(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to Lincoln Avenue near East 153rd Street at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Friday and found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.

The 19-year-old victim was not immediately identified by Cleveland police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.

