19-year-old man dies in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the 19-year-old man killed in a shooting early Friday, June 10.
The victim, Darion Glanton, of Cleveland, was shot in the 15000 block of Lincoln Avenue around 4:40 a.m.
This is in the city’s Lee Seville neighborhood.
Glanton was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
There are no arrests.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.