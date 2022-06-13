19-year-old man dies in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the 19-year-old man killed in a shooting early Friday, June 10.

The victim, Darion Glanton, of Cleveland, was shot in the 15000 block of Lincoln Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

This is in the city’s Lee Seville neighborhood.

Glanton was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

There are no arrests.

