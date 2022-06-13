2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19-year-old man dies in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the 19-year-old man killed in a shooting early Friday, June 10.

The victim, Darion Glanton, of Cleveland, was shot in the 15000 block of Lincoln Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

This is in the city’s Lee Seville neighborhood.

Glanton was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

There are no arrests.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Cleveland man dies in motorcycle accident
U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen (Source: DPAA)
Military identifies World War II soldier from Ashland
(Source: Fairview Park police)
Fairview Park police search for person who spray-painted ‘hateful message’
Gov. DeWine gives update on HB 99, which would allow teachers to be armed with less training