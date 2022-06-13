2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio mayors, police chiefs discuss gun violence

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of mayors and police chiefs are holding a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss gun violence in their cities.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Interim Cleveland Police Chief Wane Drummond, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett are among those participating.

The mayors and chiefs are urging the Senate to pass “commonsense” laws to help prevent gun violence.

They will also discuss how their communities are preparing for the new state gun laws.

Last week, Mayor Bibb held a news conference to address a “notable” spike in violent crimes across Cleveland.

According to Interim Chief Drummond, Cleveland police reported 61 homicides since the start of 2022.

