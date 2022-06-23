Collinwood murder suspect wanted by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public for information about a murder that took place on Huntmere Avenue Wednesday.

Police said that they responded to the 15500 block of Huntmere Avenue at approximately 5:37 p.m. for a man being shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found EMS and Cleveland Fire with a 30-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead, according to police, and after a preliminary investigation, police said that the victim was in his vehicle when an unknown person shot him.

They said the victim fled the scene before hitting a parked car and coming to rest in the 15500 block of Huntmere Avenue.

Police said that no person of interest has been identified and this incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464, or anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

