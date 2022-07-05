New Franklin Police release dispatch audio from an earlier pursuit of the same car Jayland Walker was driving the night he died

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin Police say the night before Jayland Walker’s death, officers pursued the same car he was driving when he fled from Akron Police.

According to a police report, a New Franklin officer attempted to stop the car on Saturday, June 26th around 2:30 in the morning because of a broken tail light and no plate lights.

However, the officer made out that the car’s license plate was HON4514.

The next day, Akron Police video shows Walker get out of a car matching the description of the one New Franklin officers chased and it had the same license plate.

The department released dispatch audio of their pursuit.

It started near the state part on Manchester Road.

Two minutes into the chase, you can hear a supervisor call off the pursuit, when it reached the end of city limits.

A spokesperson for New Franklin Police said, “We do not have dash cameras and the body camera was not activated as we made no contact with the driver.”

There is a great deal of video from Akron Police when officers pursued Walker less than 24 hours after the New Franklin chase.

Akron Police say Walker fired a shot as officers were pursuing him down the highway Sunday night, June 27th.

Officers say Walker eventually stopped and got out of his car with a ski mask on and continued fleeing on foot.

Police say Walker turned towards officers, and that’s when they fired at him.

Akron police officials released the body camera video of the shooting that killed Walker Sunday, July 3rd.

Akron’s police chief addressed Walker’s gunshot wounds, saying the exact number is not known, but the medical examiner’s report indicates there were over 60.

He also said investigators found a gun inside Walker’s vehicle following the chase.

