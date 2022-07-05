Police investigate shooting that injured 2 overnight on Cleveland’s West side
Published: Jul. 5, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and paramedics responded to a crime scene overnight near the city’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood.
The shooting was reported at approximately 1 a.m. near the intersection of Bellaire Road and Emery Avenue.
Cleveland EMS said a man in his 20s and another who is around 40 years old were shot.
Both victims were transported to a Cleveland-area hospital with serious injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
