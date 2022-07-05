2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police investigate shooting that injured 2 overnight on Cleveland’s West side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and paramedics responded to a crime scene overnight near the city’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1 a.m. near the intersection of Bellaire Road and Emery Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said a man in his 20s and another who is around 40 years old were shot.

Both victims were transported to a Cleveland-area hospital with serious injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
Police investigate shooting that left 2 injured overnight on Cleveland’s West side
Fire overnight at house on East 71st Street
Children reportedly threw fireworks into Cleveland home at time of intense fire, investigators say
Akron police officers gathered on South High Street as the mayor's overnight curfew went into...
Police disperse small crowd without incident as Akron curfew goes into effect
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians ‘saddened by tragic shooting of Jayland Walker’