Police investigate shooting that injured 2 overnight on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and paramedics responded to a crime scene overnight near the city’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1 a.m. near the intersection of Bellaire Road and Emery Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said a man in his 20s and another who is around 40 years old were shot.

Both victims were transported to a Cleveland-area hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple GSWs transported to Metro Medical Health Center. Unknown conditions. Multiple shell casings covering the street this is Bellaire and Emery. pic.twitter.com/wP4iHM1ecO — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 5, 2022

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

