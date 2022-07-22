Cleveland police: Driver flees crash that killed 3-year-old bicyclist, injured 2 others (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for a driver who fled after crashing into three bicyclists Thursday night in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, one of the cyclists, a 3-year-old girl, has died as a result of her crash injuries.

The wreck took place around 10:10 p.m. in the area of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue as two children and an adult were riding bikes.

Cleveland police said the driver hit all three of them and then drove away from the scene in the vehicle pictured below.

Cleveland police: Driver flees crash that killed 3-year-old bicyclist, injured 2 others (Source: Cleveland police)

The car is possibly a gold Cadillac Escalade, and according to police, the driver may be a white man in his 40s or 50s.

Cleveland police said the other victims are a 10-year-old girl and 27-year-old man; both have minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward might be available.

