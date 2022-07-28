2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men charged in the beating death of a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of the I Promise School were indicted on lesser charges by the Summit County Grand Jury.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21, were originally charged with murder for the death of Ethan Liming on June 2.

The Summit County Grand Jury has now returned an indictment on lesser charges:

Deshawn Stafford: Two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault

Tyler Stafford: Involuntary manslaughter and assault

Donovon Jones: Two counts of assault

Clockwise from bottom-left: Tyler Stafford, Donovan Jones, Deshawn Stafford Jr.
Clockwise from bottom-left: Tyler Stafford, Donovan Jones, Deshawn Stafford Jr.

According to Akron police, Liming died after being brutally assaulted in the parking lot of the I Promise School in the 400 block of W. Market Street on June 2.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said Liming and three other teens drove into the parking lot of the school around 10:30 p.m. and started discharging a SplatRBall gun at people on the basketball court. It is not clear if Liming fired the SplatRBall gun.

Both groups then began fighting and Liming was knocked unconscious, said police.

Liming’s family members said the suspects continued to beat him until he was dead.

One of Liming’s friends called 911 and when officers arrived at the I Promise School, Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Mylett also said Liming’s friends and the people on the basketball court were no longer at the school.

“There is nothing to indicate race played a role in this homicide,” said Chief Mylett.

U.S. Marshals and Akron police officers arrested all three suspects on June 11.

