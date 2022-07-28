2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family of 22-year-old who was fatally shot by Maple Heights officer respond to release of police video

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for the family of a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by Maple Heights police will speak publicly on the incident on Thursday.

An update on the case and the release of previously unseen video is scheduled with the family’s attorney for 11:30 a.m. outside of the Maple Heights City Hall.

**19 News will live stream the remarks**

According to authorities, Datwuan Catchings was shot and killed in Cleveland by a Maple Heights officer on May 30.

Cleveland police said Maple Heights officers were chasing the 22-year-old and several others in a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a previous shooting.

The driver in the suspicious vehicle then struck a deer, ending the pursuit near Buckeye Road and East 93rd Street.

According to sources, at least three people fled from the crashed vehicle.

The Maple Heights officer then shot Catchings after he allegedly brandished a gun at police.

In June, lead investigators from the Cleveland Division of Police released body camera video from the Maple Heights officer who was involved in the incident.

Catchings was taken to a nearby hospital after the police-involved shooting and he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

This story will be updated.

