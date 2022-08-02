Chicago man steals Cleveland woman’s identity, resulting in her near arrest, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 18, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland police.

It’s a day she will never forget.

“I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said, I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.

According to East Cleveland police, when they ran Goodwin’s license plate, a man named Marcus Kirkhom, of Chicago, came up.

19 News learned Kirkhom has a felony warrant from Cook County, Illinois, but Goodwin’s social security number is listed on the warrant.

Goodwin says this isn’t the first time this has happened.

She told 19 News she was pulled over by Kent police and released after she was asked about Kirkhom.

Afraid that she would be pulled over again, Goodwin called the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

“I just wanted to get some help and find out what’s seriously going on before I accidently go to jail for something I know nothing about,” said Goodwin.

Our team reached out to Cook County and the Social Security Administration.

The Director of the Cook County Fugitive Task Force told 19 News Kirkhom has been arrested 39 times, and has about five social security numbers listed under his warrant.

19 News also discovered Kirkhom was just arrested back in March for theft and criminal trespass by Maywood Police in Illinois. He was released after paying bond.

Kirkhom’s list of run-ins with the law are lengthy, dating back to 1995 where he was convicted of armed robbery and spent around eight months behind bars.

Goodwin’s fate is now in the hands of an Illinois judge who will decide if her social security number can be taken off of Kirkohm’s warrant.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.