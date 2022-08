LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (WOIO) - 19 News senior reporter and host Harry Boomer was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame Friday.

Boomer started his career in broadcasting Dec. 27, 1971 and has earned several awards since then, including an induction into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

We would like to congratulate Harry Boomer on his induction into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame. Harry has dedicated his life to telling the stories that make a difference within our community. He is an inspiration to many journalists and a consummate professional. Congratulations again on this well-deserved honor.

Harry Boomer’s contributions and commitment to local journalism and racial justice are extensive and impressive. We are grateful for everything he has given to our newsroom and to the Cleveland community. We are better journalists and better people from our conversations with Harry and our collaborations on his stories. It’s wonderful to celebrate Harry along with NABJ and the national journalism industry.

