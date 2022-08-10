City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland.

“I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early 1980s. “That makes a difference, but we’d like to see the wood blocks restored.”

“It’s a temporary thing,” said Eric Ambro, who’s lived on Hessler since 1968. “It’s filling the potholes so people don’t get flat tires, but it’s not doing the job correctly.”

The area is notable for the Hessler Street Fair, hosted in the neighborhood for the last 50 years, a celebration of music and counterculture.

“We’re on the National Register of Historic Places. The city should take pride in this,” said Hoven.

The street has seen much change in more than 100 years and it wasn’t built for the modern world.

“When (the streets) were built, there wasn’t such thing as Amazon trucks and giant garbage trucks and all kinds of punishment that you now get, and it just means that you have to do more maintenance and the city has to do that,” said Ambro.

19 Troubleshooters showed the problem last week and the crews did the patching after the story aired.

Later that day, the city’s planning department called to confirm a meeting with members of the street to discuss the problem, fixing what residents say is a city treasure.

“It’s an attraction for people and it’s the only wood-block street in the city,” said Hoven.

