3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side.

According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue.

The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men, ages 29, 40 and 39.

Cleveland police said the 40-year-old was shot seven times.

There is no word on their conditions or any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

