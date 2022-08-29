3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side.

According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue.

The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men, ages 29, 40 and 39.

Cleveland police said the 40-year-old was shot seven times.

There is no word on their conditions or any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.