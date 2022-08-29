3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side.
According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue.
The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men, ages 29, 40 and 39.
Cleveland police said the 40-year-old was shot seven times.
There is no word on their conditions or any arrests at this time.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
