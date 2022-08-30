2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a pair of car theft suspects are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

The white 2019 Kia Forte with Ohio plate HMG 1353 was stolen from the area of West 35th Street and Woodbridge Avenue on Aug. 16, according to police.

Security cameras caught a black or blue Kia Soul pull up to the Forte, said police.

Police said a man in his 20s with a beard got out of the Soul and opened the door to the Forte.

The driver of the Soul, also described as a man in his 20s, then walked up to the Forte and drove off.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or Kia Soul, or if you have any information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges

Latest News

A shortage of school bus drivers caused the Rapid City Area School District to cancel a number...
OSHP: Driver strikes Stark County school bus, causes another car to crash into house
The Chocolate Bar
The Chocolate Bar closes its Cleveland doors after 13 years
Lorain school safety officer on leave for excessive force investigation, district says
Lorain school safety officer on leave for excessive force investigation, district says
Avon High School wrestler dies from crash with semi-truck
Avon High School wrestler dies from crash with semi-truck