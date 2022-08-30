CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a pair of car theft suspects are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

The white 2019 Kia Forte with Ohio plate HMG 1353 was stolen from the area of West 35th Street and Woodbridge Avenue on Aug. 16, according to police.

Security cameras caught a black or blue Kia Soul pull up to the Forte, said police.

Police said a man in his 20s with a beard got out of the Soul and opened the door to the Forte.

The driver of the Soul, also described as a man in his 20s, then walked up to the Forte and drove off.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or Kia Soul, or if you have any information on this crime.

