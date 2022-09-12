2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid police bust mom for smoking weed in car while teaching son to drive (video)

By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police said 31-year-old Hattie Stevens was teaching her 16-year-old son how to drive on Aug. 31 when officers pulled her over for her tinted windows.

Police said when they got to the car they could smell marijuana coming from inside.

Officers said Stevens told them she didn’t have any weapons but pulled out a small pack of prepackaged marijuana from her purse.

She also told them about a knife she had in the car.

One officer then asked her to step out of the vehicle questioning her and her son while another searched the car.

Police said they asked Stevens several times if there was anything else in the car. Stevens told officers there were other things in the car after a long pause.

According to police, a gun was found loaded with a round in the chamber and an extended magazine.

Police said they moved to the trunk where they found something that looked exactly like a revolver.

They said the replica had no markings to prove it wasn’t a real gun.

19 News discovered that Stevens had a prior conviction for drug abuse, but the 16-year-old had no record.

Police took the gun, marijuana and replica gun into custody.

According to police, Stevens and her son both admitted to smoking marijuana and police had the car towed. Police said Stevens’ son admitted to smoking weed 20 minutes prior to being allowed to drive.

Stevens, who received a citation for allowing her son to drive, is expected in court on Tuesday.

