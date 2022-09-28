Women fatally shot in North Randall parking lot

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Shaterrica Davis lying on the ground.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this remains an ongoing homicide investigation and there are no arrests.

