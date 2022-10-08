2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests (photo gallery)

Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests
Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests(Source: Ohio Department of Natural Resources)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, Ohio (WOIO) - The brand new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is now open to guests.

State officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The resort features a fitness center and pools as well as two large stone fireplaces and a mezzanine sky bridge.

Its formal event space can accommodate about 225 people, and there are 81 rooms available.

Reservations will open on Nov. 1. Click here or call 1-800-AT-A-PARK to book.

The Ohio Department of National Resources shared these photos of what to expect:

Caption

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests
Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests
Duo wanted by police for scamming $1000 worth of products at Westlake business
Duo wanted by police for scamming $1000 worth of products at Westlake business
Mercedes Pasierb
Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday
MetroHealth opens Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
MetroHealth opens Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights