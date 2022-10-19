Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase

PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase.

Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city. The victim had also been assaulted during the carjacking.

Akron police began receiving Flock alerts that the stolen Dodge Stratus was in their city.

Officers located the vehicle in the area of East and Battles Avenues, but the driver refused to stop, said Akron police.

According to Akron police, during the pursuit, the officers were able to get close enough to the Dodge to confirm the driver and passengers matched the descriptions of the Barberton carjacking suspects.

The pursuit traveled onto I-76 eastbound and continued until the driver exited at State Route 44.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police said they used a tire deflation device and the vehicle was disabled in the area of Summit Road and Hogeman Lane. Two Akron police cruisers were also damaged by the spike strips.

The two teenagers were taken into custody, but officers said a third teenager remains on the loose after running from the vehicle.

An Akron police officer was injured, after being bit by a K9 helping with the arrests. The officer was treated at a local hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.