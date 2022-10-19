2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crime Stoppers offer reward for information in unsolved Garfield Heights murder

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the July murder of a man in Garfield Heights.

Officials said Armand Coleman and several acquaintances went out on July 23 and then returned to a home on Sladden Avenue.

Coleman and another man were sitting in their vehicle in the driveway, when the suspect at the vehicle multiple times.

Armand Coleman
Armand Coleman((Source: Crime Stoppers))

Armand and the other man were shot multiple times.

Both men were transported to a local hospital, where Coleman was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7465.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

