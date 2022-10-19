Crime Stoppers offer reward for information in unsolved Garfield Heights murder
Oct. 19, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the July murder of a man in Garfield Heights.
Officials said Armand Coleman and several acquaintances went out on July 23 and then returned to a home on Sladden Avenue.
Coleman and another man were sitting in their vehicle in the driveway, when the suspect at the vehicle multiple times.
Armand and the other man were shot multiple times.
Both men were transported to a local hospital, where Coleman was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7465.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
