Parma Police arrest 2 people after stolen vehicle flees and crashes

Parma, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman were arrested after the stolen vehicle they were driving crashed after fleeing from Parma Police Tuesday.

Today, at approximately 3:45 PM Parma Police Officers responded to the area of Broadview Rd. and Snow Rd. after receiving information about a stolen vehicle in the area.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cleveland on Monday, according to police.

Officers found the vehicle traveling north on Broadview Rd near Brookdale Avenue and attempted to stop it at which time the offenders fled northbound on Broadview crossing over Brookpark Rd. driving into Cleveland.

According to police, at the intersection of Broadview Rd. and Tampa Ave. the driver of the stolen vehicle drove through a red light and crashed into two vehicles before hitting a utility pole.

The 57-year-old male driver from West Virginia and a 43-year-old female passenger from Cleveland were both arrested and transported to MetroHealth Hospital.

The drivers of the cars that were hit by the stolen vehicle did not appear to suffer any serious injuries.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 63 seconds, according to police.

The Cleveland Police Department Accident Investigation Unit handled the accident scene.

The Parma Police Detective Bureau will be following up with criminal charges.

