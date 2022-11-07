2 Strong 4 Bullies
33-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot on Sunday according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

According to police, officers responded to the 12300 block of Gay Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired.

Upon arrival, they learned that the man had been taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead after being treated.

Initial investigations from police said that the location of the shooting operates as an after-hours establishment, and that the man was working the door.

Nearby citizens reported hearing gunfire, and told police they saw the man being carried to a van.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 216-25-CRIME, and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

